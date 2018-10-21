Payne is questionable to return to Sunday's game with a knee injury, Tad Dickman of the Jaguars' PR Staff reports.

Payne will have to convince the medical staff that he's good to go before he can trot back out there. In the meantime, Blair Brown and Lerentee McCray could be asked to slide into Payne's spot as the primary reserve to Myles Jack.

