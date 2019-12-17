Play

Payne had 13 tackles (11 solo) and one pass defensed during Sunday's 20-16 win over the Raiders.

Payne has started the last three games with Myles Jack (knee) on injured reserve and has 41 total tackles in that stretch. The 25-year-old has turned himself into a valuable IDP option, having played all but one defensive snap since stepping into the starting role.

