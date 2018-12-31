Jaguars' James O'Shaughnessy: Posts 25 yards in season finale
O'Shaughnessy caught three of four targets for 25 yards in Sunday's loss to the Texans, and finished the season with 24 receptions for 214 yards and zero touchdowns.
Sunday's performance on the surface appears quite underwhelming, but considering O'Shaughnessy had only one reception in the previous two games -- and QB Blake Bortles totaled a mere 107 passing yards -- it manages to be a decent end to the year. The 26-year-old set a career high in receptions and yards, but considering he served as the Jaguars' No. 1 tight end for nine games after Austin Seferian-Jenkins (abdomen) landed on injured reserve, it's overall a disappointing statline. Bortles and Cody Kessler share some of the blame for their struggles under center, but there's also the fact that O'Shaugnessy simply isn't a starting caliber tight end in the NFL. The Illinois State product begins 2019 as a free agent and could latch on elsewhere as a depth tight end.
