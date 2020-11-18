Robinson (shoulder) logged a limited practice Wednesday.
Robinson was the only Jaguars player to record a carry (he ran 23 times for 109 yards and caught two passes for three yards) during the team's Week 10 loss to Green Bay. With that in mind, it remains to be seen if his listed Wednesday limitations can be chalked up to routine rep management or are indicative of something that might impact his availability for Sunday's game against the Steelers. Added clarity on that front should arrive no later than Thursday, when Jacksonville next practices.
More News
-
Jaguars' James Robinson: Breaks century mark in Week 10 loss•
-
Jaguars' James Robinson: Scores seventh TD•
-
Jaguars' James Robinson: Has 100-plus yards, two TDs in Week 7•
-
Jaguars' James Robinson: Receiving score saves day•
-
Jaguars' James Robinson: Held in check•
-
Jaguars' James Robinson: Over 100 scrimmage yards in loss•