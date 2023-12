The Packers elevated Robinson to their active roster Saturday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Green Bay will be without both Aaron Jones (knee) and Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) in Week 13, so Robinson's elevation will ensure depth at running back behind AJ Dillon and Patrick Taylor. Robinson's most recent in-game action came in 2022 with the Jets and Jaguars, when he logged 476 total yards on 121 touches.