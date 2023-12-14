The Saints signed Robinson to their practice squad Wednesday.

Prior to the Packers cutting him from their practice squad last Tuesday, Robinson made one appearance for the team, handling one carry for two yards and hauling in his only target for minus-2 yards during a Week 13 win against the Chiefs. Upon joining a new squad, he'll be a part of a Saints backfield that's banged-up behind Alvin Kamara, with Jamaal Williams (groin) limited at and Kendre Miller (ankle) again sitting out Wednesday's practice. Robinson likely doesn't have enough time to acclimate himself to New Orleans' offense ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants, but he could factor into the RB situation if he remains with the the Saints beyond that point.