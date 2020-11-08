Robinson carried 25 times for 99 yards and a touchdown while failing to haul in either of his targets in Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Texans.

Robinson received a career-high 25 totes in this one and found the sledding a bit tough as he finished averaging 4.0 yards per carry. He also failed to make an impact in the passing game with Jake Luton under center but still managed a respectable fantasy line thanks to a one-yard touchdown plunge in the second quarter. Robinson now has seven scores for the season and should continue to be heavily involved in a favorable matchup with the Packers next Sunday.