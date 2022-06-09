Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Thursday that Smith is scheduled to have knee surgery and is expected to be sidelined for the entire 2022 season, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Smith made just two appearances as a rookie after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and it appears he'll miss a significant chunk of time with another knee injury. His absence shouldn't impact Jacksonville's linebacker rotation, but newcomers Devin Lloyd, Chad Muma and Foye Oluokun are all expected to garner major roles.