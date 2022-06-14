Smith (knee) was placed on IR on Tuesday.
Smith injured his knee in practice last Monday, then it was announced Thursday that he would be undergoing knee surgery and miss the entire upcoming season. The move to IR comes as no surprise, although it's still a disappointing blow to the second-year pro, who also missed the majority of his 2021 rookie season with a knee injury.
