Lambo (groin) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Lambo missed the last two games due to a groin injury, and will now end the 2018 season on injured reserve. Kai Forbath will slot in as the Jaguars' starting kicker versus the Texans. Lambo performed admirably this year, going 19-for-21 on field goals and 19-for-20 on extra points, and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories