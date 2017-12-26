Jaguars' Josh Lambo: Misses extra point
Lambo was successful on his 45-yard field goal attempt but missed one of his three extra-point tries in Sunday's 44-33 loss to the 49ers.
Lambo's five points marked his fewest since joining the Jaguars. Although he'll be disappointed by his missed extra point, Lambo still has misfired on just three of 42 total attempts.
More News
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...