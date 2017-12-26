Lambo was successful on his 45-yard field goal attempt but missed one of his three extra-point tries in Sunday's 44-33 loss to the 49ers.

Lambo's five points marked his fewest since joining the Jaguars. Although he'll be disappointed by his missed extra point, Lambo still has misfired on just three of 42 total attempts.

