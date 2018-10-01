Jaguars' Josh Lambo: Nails five kicks
Lambo made all three field-goal attempts and both extra-point attempts in Sunday's 31-12 win over the Jets.
Lambo did most of the damage in the first half with all three field goals, including a 54-yarder with 31 seconds left in the half to give the Jags a 16-0 lead. The 27-year-old dealt with a hip issue in practice last week but avoided an injury designation and showed no ill effects Sunday. Lambo has converted 8-of-8 field goals and 8-of-8 extra points through the first quarter of the season, and has a matchup against a Chiefs defense that has allowed 28, 37 and 27 points in their first three games.
