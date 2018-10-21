Cole turned seven targets into just two catches for 21 yards in Sunday's 20-7 loss to Houston.

Cole's weak output was emblematic of Jacksonville's struggles in the passing game, as quarterback Blake Bortles was bad enough to get benched for Cody Kessler in the third quarter. After catching 15 balls for 210 yards and a touchdown in the season's first three contests, Cole has been held to 12 receptions for 147 yards over the past four. He'll travel to London for a matchup with the Eagles in Week 8.