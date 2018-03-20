Jaguars' Keelan Cole: Still faces competition
Cole will be part of a Jacksonville receiving corps that includes Marqise Lee, Donte Moncrief and fellow second-year player Dede Westbrook, but not Allen Robinson or Allen Hurns, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Cole was a pleasant surprise as an undrafted rookie last season, catching 42 of 81 targets for 748 yards (9.2 YPT) and three scores in 16 games. His rapid, unexpected emergence softens the blow of losing Robinson and Hurns, though the addition of Moncrief on a surprisingly lucrative one-year contract suggests that Cole and fellow 2017 rookie Dede Westbrook (a fourth-round pick) may be left to compete for the No. 3 receiver job. The situation bears watching throughout the offseason and into training camp, considering Cole was far more productive than Moncrief (391 yards, two TDs) last year.
