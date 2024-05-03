The Jaguars didn't pick up Jones' fifth-year contract option, AL.com reports.

While Jacksonville picked up the fifth-year options of starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence and top running back Travis Etienne, the team elected not to do so with Jones, who the Patriots took 15th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. The decision wasn't surprising, given that the value of the Alabama product's option was $25.6 million, the same figure that applied to Lawrence. With the Jaguars, Michael DiRocco of ESPN notes that Jones -- who was obtained from New England in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick -- is slated to compete with C.J. Beathard to be the team's top backup signal caller in 2024 and potentially beyond. During his three-year stint with the Patriots, Jones drew 42 starts, but the 25-year-old's 2023 campaign wound up with him being benched after Week 12 in favor of Bailey Zappe.