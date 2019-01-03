Jaguars' Myles Jack: Strong finish in finale

Jack had 10 tackles (six solo) and a half-sack in Sunday's loss at Houston, and totaled 107 tackles (75 solo), 2.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and a touchdown this season.

Jack reached double-digit tackles for the fifth time in 2018 as he as was a relatively inconsistent producer this season with seven games at five tackles or fewer. The 23-year-old finished second on the team in total tackles, behind only Telvin Smith (who totaled 134). Jack wasn't a reliable IDP option this season but if he continues the upward trajectory of his career he could turn into one in short order.