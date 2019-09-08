After Sunday's 40-26 loss to the Chiefs, Foles said that he'll undergo surgery on his broken left clavicle Monday, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Foles added that this injury is worse than the one suffered in 2014, which wiped out the final two months of that campaign. With a lengthy recovery expected, he'll yield the starting job to rookie Gardner Minshew in the meantime. After Foles departed in the first quarter, Minshew played well, going 22-for-25 for 275 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.