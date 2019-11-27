Play

DeValve (oblique) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.

DeValve missed the last two games due to the oblique injury, and there's been no indication of when he'll be ready to return. The 26-year-old will need to return to practice within the next couple days to have a chance of playing this weekend.

