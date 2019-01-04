Bryan totaled 20 tackles (13 solo) and one sack during 2018.

Bryan served in a reserve role for most of the season, but in the season finale he recorded his first career sack as he tied his highest defensive snap total (32) of the year. Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue are likely to return as the Jaguars' starting defensive ends, but some playing time could open up with defensive tackle Malik Jackson potentially being a cap casualty.

More News
Our Latest Stories