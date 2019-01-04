Jaguars' Taven Bryan: Quiet rookie campaign
Bryan totaled 20 tackles (13 solo) and one sack during 2018.
Bryan served in a reserve role for most of the season, but in the season finale he recorded his first career sack as he tied his highest defensive snap total (32) of the year. Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue are likely to return as the Jaguars' starting defensive ends, but some playing time could open up with defensive tackle Malik Jackson potentially being a cap casualty.
More News
-
Jaguars' Taven Bryan: Receives first career start•
-
Jaguars' Taven Bryan: Logs one tackle Saturday•
-
Jaguars' Taven Bryan: Ready for preseason debut•
-
Jaguars' Taven Bryan: Not yet clear of abdominal injury•
-
Jaguars' Taven Bryan: Sidelined for second preseason game•
-
Jaguars' Taven Bryan: Battling abdomen injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, sims
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, ranks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...