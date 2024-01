Jones failed to catch his lone target during Sunday's 26-0 win against the Panthers.

The 25-year-old played 39 of 63 offensive snaps -- trailing only Calvin Ridley among the Jags' wideouts -- but was minimally involved in the passing game. Jones secured three passes for 32 yards last week in Tampa Bay but is otherwise catchless over Jacksonville's past seven games. He has limited upside even if Zay Jones (hamstring) sits out again in Week 18.