Jones caught both of his targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 34-3 loss to the 49ers.

The 25-year-old didn't have a significant role in the aerial attack but played 56 percent of Jacksonville's offensive snaps since Jamal Agnew departed with a shoulder injury. Jones should operate at the Jags' No. 3 wideout this weekend against the Titans if Zay Jones (knee) and Agnew are unavailable.