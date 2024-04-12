The Jaguars re-signed Jones on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Jones was an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, so the Jaguars had the option to retain him for 2024. The wideout appeared in all 17 games last season for the second straight year, finishing the campaign with an 11-83-0 line on 18 targets. He upped his offensive involvement from 145 snaps in 2022 to 339 due to injuries to Christian Kirk and Zay Jones during the year. Jones will again compete for a depth job this summer.