Jones failed to catch his lone target during Monday's 34-31 loss to Cincinnati.

The 25-year-old seemed primed for an expanded role Monday after Christian Kirk (core muscle) suffered an injury on the first drive, but rookie sixth-round pick Parker Washington instead stepped up, catching six passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. Jones worked as Jacksonville's No. 3 wideout at times earlier this season but has just seven catches for 44 yards in 12 games, so he's not likely to be fantasy relevant even though Kirk is facing a multi-week absence.