Jones caught one of two targets for seven yards during the Jaguars' Week 18 loss to the Titans. He closed out the season with 11 receptions for 83 yards in 17 games.

The 25-year-old played in all of Jacksonville's games for the second straight year and was a bit more involved in the offense, but it didn't result in notable production. Jones will be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason and could be back with Jacksonville for 2024, but he's unlikely to be anything more than a depth wideout.