Walker (ankle) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Walker sat out the past two contests with a high-ankle injury but will return to the field for the penultimate game of the regular season. The 22-year-old has 45 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble in 13 games this season.
