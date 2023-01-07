Walker (ankle) has been ruled active for Saturday's game against the Titans.

Walker was considered questionable to play due to a lingering high-ankle sprain. However, the 6-foot-5 edge defender will be good to suit up for the second time in as many weeks. Walker played a season-low 25 defensive against Houston last Sunday in his first game back following a two-week hiatus, though it's possible he could see increased playing time with the AFC South title on the line versus Tennessee in Week 18.

