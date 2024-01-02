Walker had six solo tackles, including two sacks, in Sunday's 26-0 win over the Panthers.

Walker got to Bryce Young early in the second quarter for a 10-yard loss and had a four-yard sack early in the fourth quarter. Walker has lived up to his potential this season after Jacksonville took him with the first overall pick of the 2022 season. The second-year linebacker has a career-high 50 tackles, including 9.0 sacks, over 16 games this season.