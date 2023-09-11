Walker recorded six tackles and a sack in Sunday's 31-21 win at Indianapolis.

Walker was arguably even more of a menace than his numbers would indicate in Week 1, causing chaos in the Colts' backfield all afternoon. His sack came with 34 seconds to play in the first half when he stunned right tackle Braden Smith and then showed exceptional bend around the edge before bringing down 244-pound rookie Anthony Richardson with ease. He'll look to build on his great start to the season versus Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City in Week 2.