Walker closed the 2023 regular season with 52 tackles (27 solo), 10.0 sacks and one fumble recovery in 17 games.

The 2022 first overall pick had a quiet rookie campaign with just 3.5 sacks in 15 contests, but he took a major step forward as a sophomore this past season, finishing second on the team in sacks. Walker could be poised for a full breakout in 2024, though the status of top pass rusher Josh Allen -- who could leave Jacksonville as a free agent -- could affect how much attention Walker receives from opposing offenses.