Walker registered five tackles (three solo), including one sack, in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.

Walker's sack came in the fourth quarter, as he brought down Baker Mayfield for a 13-yard loss to help the Jaguars force a punt. The second-year linebacker has at least half a sack in five of his past six contests, pushing him to 7.0 sacks on the campaign. That's twice as many as he posted in nearly as many defensive snaps as a rookie last year.