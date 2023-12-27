Walker registered five tackles (three solo), including one sack, in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.
Walker's sack came in the fourth quarter, as he brought down Baker Mayfield for a 13-yard loss to help the Jaguars force a punt. The second-year linebacker has at least half a sack in five of his past six contests, pushing him to 7.0 sacks on the campaign. That's twice as many as he posted in nearly as many defensive snaps as a rookie last year.
More News
-
Jaguars' Travon Walker: Gets to the quarterback Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Travon Walker: Set to play Saturday•
-
Jaguars' Travon Walker: Questionable to suit up Week 18•
-
Jaguars' Travon Walker: Cleared to face Houston•
-
Jaguars' Travon Walker: In line to return Sunday•
-
Jaguars' Travon Walker: Questionable Week 17•