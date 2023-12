Herndon remains in the league's concussion protocols, but he'll return to practice Wednesday while wearing a no-contact jersey, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

It's a step in the right direction for Herndon as he works through the league's five-step process to gain clearance to return to play. However, if he's unable to return in Week 15 against the Ravens, Montaric Brown and Gregory Junior will be candidates to see an uptick in snaps.