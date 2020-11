Eifert caught four of five targets for 48 yards during Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Texans.

Playing his first game in nearly a month due to a neck injury, Eifert set new season highs in catches and receiving yards. He appeared to have a nice rapport with new quarterback Jake Luton as he also tied his season high of 12.0 yards per catch. Despite this improved effort, Eifert is still far from a reliable fantasy asset and will continue as such in next Sunday's matchup with the Packers.