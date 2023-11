Jones (knee) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The 28-year-old has played in just three games this season and hasn't seen the field since Week 5 due to the knee injury, but he's back for Sunday's divisional matchup versus Tennessee. Even if he remains healthy, Jones was arrested for a misdemeanor battery charge Monday, which could affect his availability at some point. In his three games this year he's caught eight of 18 targets for 78 yards and two touchdowns.