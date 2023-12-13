Jones (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

It's presumably the same knee injury that Jones has been dealing with since September. He's now played four straight games after missing six of seven, and he piled up 22 targets the past two weeks while taking 93 and 84 percent of snaps on offense -- the larger role born of necessity due to Christian Kirk's season-ending core muscle injury. Efficiency has been an issue for Jones this year -- even more so than last season -- with his catch rate plummeting to 48.9 percent and his yards per target to 4.6 after he managed only five caches for 29 yards on 14 targets in the 31-27 loss to Cleveland in Week 14. He'll face another tough secondary this Sunday with the Ravens coming to Jacksonville.