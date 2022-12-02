Jones (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Detroit.
In the wake of his 11-145-0 outburst on 14 targets this past Sunday versus the Ravens, Jones has been dealing with a chest injury that left him limited at all three Week 13 practices. He'll thus carry a designation into the weekend, but Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff means there will be clarity surrounding his status before the early slate of games begins. If Jones is able to suit up, another productive performance could be in store against the Lions' 29th-ranked pass defense (259.9 yards per game).