Jahleel Addae: Closing in on deal
Addae is expected to sign with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Addae hit the free-agent market when the Chargers deemed to cut him March 9, feeling he wasn't a good fit opposite Derwin James. The Texans would be adding an accomplished safety to their secondary, as evidenced by his 75 tackles (52 solo), interception and sack stat-line in 2018. The 29-year-old would likely slot in at the free safety position ahead of Justin Reid, and could bring versatility to the linebacker position, should the team decide to move him around.
More News
-
Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Hitting open market•
-
Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Secures 13 tackles despite loss•
-
Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Leads team in tackles•
-
Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Records double-digit tackles•
-
Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Leads team in tackles•
-
Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Tallies five tackles in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says he's rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...
-
Draft: Winners and Losers
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer take you through winners and losers...