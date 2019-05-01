Addae is expected to sign with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Addae hit the free-agent market when the Chargers deemed to cut him March 9, feeling he wasn't a good fit opposite Derwin James. The Texans would be adding an accomplished safety to their secondary, as evidenced by his 75 tackles (52 solo), interception and sack stat-line in 2018. The 29-year-old would likely slot in at the free safety position ahead of Justin Reid, and could bring versatility to the linebacker position, should the team decide to move him around.

