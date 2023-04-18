Gibbs grew up in Dalton, Georgia, about 35 minutes southeast of Chattanooga, Tennessee and 90 minutes north of Atlanta. He really didn't get on the recruiting radar until his senior year at Dalton High School, where his breakout season included a famous 404-yard, eight-touchdown game (in three quarters, with another 83-yard touchdown called back!). That jump-started interest as Gibbs finished with a state-best 2,554 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns, earning all-state honors along with the Georgia 6-A 2020 Offensive Player of the Year award and being named a first-team All-American by Sports Illustrated.

The impact of that final year sent his stock soaring from the 1,010th player in the nation to 75th overall by 247Sports.com. With his grandmother, mother and aunt by his side, he chose Georgia Tech as his next destination. He totaled 13 touchdowns over his first two seasons with the Yellow Jackets. After backing up Jordan Mason in 2021, Gibbs transferred to Alabama for his junior season, citing he "made the best decision for me" and his desire to win a national championship. He didn't do that, but he did post collegiate-bests in yards, touchdowns and rushing average while working alongside quarterback Bryce Young.

Gibbs left Alabama after last season with a year of eligibility left. In the press conference revealing his decision, Gibbs said he's been told he'll be picked in Round 1 and claimed he ran a 4.32 in the 40-yard dash before he transferred to Alabama.

Age as of Week 1: 21 | Height: 5-foot-11 | Weight: 200 | 40-time: 4.36

Comparable body-type to: Jamaal Charles

We're breaking down everything you need to know about Walker from a Fantasy manager perspective, including best fits, Dynasty outlook, measurables, scouting report, key stats and an NFL comparison.

Dynasty outlook

Gibbs' speed, vision and hands will earn him numerous opportunities, but his physicality and blocking could hold him back from being a stat machine. Plenty of Fantasy studs have gotten the job done without being known as a pile pusher, many by racking up receptions. That's the path Gibbs will have to take in order to be a must-start running back. Count on him getting snatched up in rookie-only drafts by the fourth pick, but it is too soon to say he should definitively be the 1.02.

Best Fantasy fits

The Fins' cupboard is bare at running back and Gibbs' cutting skills, vision and speed are arguably his three best traits. That fits right into exactly what Mike McDaniel looks for in a running back. Plus, any rusher in Miami benefits from efficiency boosts from sharing the field with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

This one's more about a big opportunity behind a trending offensive line and a new coach who has utilized running backs in the passing game previously. Additionally, any runner in Carolina would benefit not only from Frank Reich, but from offensive coordinator Thomas Brown (he managed the Rams running backs for three years) and Duce Staley (he managed the Lions running backs for two years and Eagles running backs for eight years).

Gibbs will draw comparisons to Alvin Kamara because of his long arms, elusiveness, hair, receiving ability and speed. But what if he was the heir apparent to Kamara in New Orleans? We're already assuming a suspension for Kamara, who will be 28 years old this July. If the clock is ticking on the veteran, then Gibbs shapes up to be the replacement without the offense missing a beat.

Next-best Fantasy fits: Philadelphia, Denver, Minnesota, Chicago

Worst fits among teams with RB need: Arizona, Cleveland, Buffalo

Scouting report

Strengths

Pretty good build with a wide chest, long lanky arms, strong upper legs and passable lower legs. Room for a little more meat to give him proper armor to deal with NFL defenders.

Versatile running back capable of running zone, power, read-option or playing out of the backfield as a receiver. His 123 targets over the past three years rank fifth-most among all college running backs.

Methodical, consistent first step off the snap that doesn't tip his hand as to a run or pass play.

Patient runner who was very good at following his blockers.

Awesome vision. Saw the field very well and instinctively had a plan on where to run.

Good center of gravity and balance to stay on his feet.

Nimble feet -- excellent cut-back and change-of-direction skills that help him instantaneously find space when a lane closes.

Good burst and acceleration that led to outrageous top-end speed. Gibbs had five touchdowns of 20-plus yards in 2022 with Alabama and another eight in 2020-21 with Georgia Tech.

Absolute stud out of the backfield as a receiver. Mastered the angle route but also ran his fair share of hitches, crossers and even occasional downfield routes. Also knew how to react when a play broke down and morph into a wide receiver. He's already established here and has room to develop.

Four fumbles (zero lost) and two drops in 487 touches over 31 games.

Has experience as a kick returner (44 returns, 23.9-yard average, one touchdown).

Concerns

Played 53.5% of the offensive snaps for Alabama in 2022, and while he led the way for the Tide, he still split with two others on a regular basis. He also was in a de facto split with Jordan Mason at Georgia Tech. There's a workload issue here.

Definitely willing to take on tackles, and even finished lots of runs adding an extra yard or two when he was wrapped up, but definitely does not have the profile of a physical, punishing RB. This was clear on a number of inside runs. He also averaged just 2.2 yards per carry when contacted two yards past the line of scrimmage or fewer.

Had 113 snaps and 46 carries in the red zone, and had 20 snaps and six carries inside the 5-yard line, in three collegiate seasons. Clearly, two different coaching staffs decide it was for the best for Gibbs' work to be limited when near the goal line.

Not ready as a pass protector. Played just 30 pass block snaps in 2022, allowing three pressures. This seems to be a long-time problem -- when in high school, Gibbs admitted he needed to work on his blocking.

Stats breakdown



G Att RuYds RuAvg TD Tar Rec ReYds Avg TD 2022 12 151 926 6.1 7 52 44 444 10.1 3 2022 v Top-25 6 88 524 6.0 6 27 22 236 10.7 0 Career 31 383 2132 5.6 15 123 103 1212 11.8 8

Advanced stats to know

57 tackles avoided per PFF, 39th-most among 81 qualifying rushers (with at least 150 carries).

19 tackles avoided per PFF on receptions, second-most among all college football RBs.

2.74 yards before contact per rush, 11th-most among qualifiers.

14.6% explosive run rate, 10th-most among qualifiers.

Saw 123 targets from 2020-22, the fifth-most among all collegiate running backs.

Averaged 2.2 yards per rush when he was contacted within 2 yards of the line of scrimmage, ranked 74th among qualifiers (Bijan Robinson was second at 4.1).

11 snaps, four carries, one touchdown inside the 5 in 2022. 20 snaps, six carries and three touchdowns inside the 5 in his college career.

NFL comparisons

Jamaal Charles was fast, lean and sure-handed on passes. Tony Pollard is fast, a tad thicker and sure-handed on passes. Charles was a capable pass blocker; Pollard is starting to turn into one. These kinds of gamebreaking, versatile running backs are perfect comparisons for Gibbs. Both offer some hope for Gibbs to become a very good Fantasy running back provided he succeeds in an opportunity like Charles and Pollard did. But please note: It took Charles until his second season and Pollard until his fourth to truly break out. Gibbs may need some time too.