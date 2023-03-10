The Jets are not on line to extend a contract tender to Robinson, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

After coming over from Jacksonville in an October trade, Robinson didn't make much of an impact with his new team, en route to finishing the 2022 season with 110 carries for 425 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 11 catches for 51 yards and a pair of receiving scores in 11 games split between the Jaguars and Jets. Now that he's further removed from an Achilles injury that he sustained in Week 16 of the 2021 season, the 24-year-old looming free agent will now have an opportunity to bolster another team's backfield.