Jeremy Langford: Moves to practice squad IR

The Ravens announced Thursday that Langford, who is a member of the team's practice squad, would be placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed issue, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

After Danny Woodhead (hamstring) was moved to IR following the Ravens' Week 1 win over the Bengals, the team had an opening on the 53-man roster for another running back, but Langford was bypassed for a promotion from the practice squad in favor of Alex Collins. It appears no further opportunities to appear at the NFL level in 2017 will be in store for Langford, at least until he's released on an injury settlement. The nature and extent of Langford's injury -- which he sustained in a special teams drill at Wednesday's practice, per Zrebiec -- aren't certain, but the Ravens will replace him on the practice squad with another running back in John Crockett.