Falcons' Jeremy Langford: Gets waived/injured designation

Langford (undisclosed) was placed on the waived/injured list by the Falcons on Tuesday.

Langford joined the Falcons from the team's practice squad in Week 17 of the 2018 campaign with Ito Smith (knee) and Devonta Freeman (groin) both on injured reserve, carrying the ball nine times for 25 yards, though the running back evidently picked up an injury in the process. He will stay with the team, and it gives the Falcons the flexibility to pick up another player, since Langford doesn't count against the 90-man roster.