McClellan was checked for a concussion during Sunday's win over the Cowboys and didn't return, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

McClellan left late in the fourth quarter, so it's unclear if he actually has a concussion or if the game ended before his evaluation was completed. Either way, he'll need to get cleared ahead of Week 7's game against the Patriots.

