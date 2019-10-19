Play

McClellan (concussion) was ruled out for Monday's game against the Patriots.

McClellan suffered the concussion during last Sunday's win over the Cowboys and did not practice this week. Blake Cashman is the Jets' only fully healthy inside linebacker heading into Monday's contest, with C.J. Mosley (groin) questionable and Neville Hewitt (neck) doubtful.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories