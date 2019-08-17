McClellan signed a contract with the Jets on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McClellan signs with the Jets on the heels of Avery Williamson (knee) being placed on IR. McClellan will provide the team with added linebacker depth but his largest contributions will likely come on special teams. In 13 games last season he played 261 special teams snaps compared to just 33 defensive snaps, recording seven total tackles in the process.

