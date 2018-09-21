Williamson racked up 14 tackles (seven solo) and 1.5 sacks in Thursday's 21-17 loss to the Browns.

Williamson was a monster in this one, constantly meeting running plays at the point of attack and wreaking havoc in the backfield when asked to in passing situations. He averaged 94 tackles per year in four seasons with the Titans prior to signing with the Jets this offseason, and the 26-year-old linebacker's on a 112-tackle pace through three contests with his new club.