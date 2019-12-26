Play

Poole was limited in Thursday's practice due to an ankle injury.

Poole wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, indicating that his ankle issue may have been sustained during weekly practices. In any case, he doesn't yet appear to be in any danger of missing Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bills.

