Mosley had 12 tackles (seven solo) including 0.5 sacks in Sunday's 13-10 overtime win over the Giants.

Eight of Mosley's tackles came in the first half. He got credited for half a sack with Quinton Jefferson on a Tyrod Taylor fumble that knocked the Giants' QB out of the game. Mosley's 71 tackles in seven games is tied with fellow linebacker Quincy Williams and the former is well on his way to cracking 100-plus tackles for the third straight season.