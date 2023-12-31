Mosley recorded eight tackles (four solo), a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in Thursday's 37-20 loss at Cleveland.

Early in the second quarter, Mosley punched the ball out of the arms of David Njoku in the open field and stuck with the play to eventually come up with the loose football. He also tallied eight-plus tackles for the 10th time over 16 games this season. The Jets travel to New England in Week 18.