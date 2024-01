Mosley finished the 2023 season with 152 tackles (81 solo) and seven passes defensed.

Mosley's season totals included one interception and 0.5 sacks. The veteran linebacker showed no signs of slowing down at age 31, exceeding 150 tackles for a third consecutive campaign. Mosley has posted either seven or eight passes defensed in six of nine NFL seasons. The Jets may restructure Mosley's contract to bring down his $21.5 million cap hit in 2024, but he's likely to return as a key figure on one of the league's best defenses next season.