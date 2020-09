McGovern (hamstring) will dress as an emergency backup Sunday against the Colts, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

McGovern won't see the field in Indianapolis unless the Jets suffer a rash of injuries on the offensive line, but that possibility can't be discounted given the breakneck pace at which the team's injury report has been expanding so far in 2020. Josh Andrews is expected to start at center in McGovern's place.