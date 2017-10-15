McGuire stands to once again see regular touches Week 6 against the Patriots, as Bilal Powell (calf) is listed as inactive for the contest.

It was McGuire who led the New York backfield with 36 snaps Week 5 against the Browns, as he was the only healthy back left after Bilal Powell exited the game with a calf injury. His increased opportunity didn't necessarily lead to greater production, however, as McGuire carried the ball 11 times for a total of 20 yards, and caught two of his three targets for 10 yards. It was a far cry from the 9.3 YPC average and touchdown he posted in his breakout game Week 4 against the Jaguars. McGuire also will likely concede snaps to Matt Forte, who will return this week after a two-week absence caused by a toe injury. Forte profiles as a better pass-catching option, though both backs could stand to be productive given the matchup against the Patriots -- a run defense that is allowing the most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, both in standard and PPR formats.